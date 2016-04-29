April 29 S&P On City Of Ottawa:

* S&P - City of Ottawa downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' on weakening budgetary performance; outlook stable

* S&P - "Downgrade reflects our expectation of a structural deterioration of the city's budgetary performance in the next two years"

* S&P - "The stable outlook reflects our view that the city's economy will remain very strong"

Source text - [bit.ly/1YWrByO] )