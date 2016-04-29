BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
April 29 Dole Foods
* "concerned about recent stories in some publications about the FDA's observation report"
* "FDA reports deal with issues at our plant that we have corrected"
* "working in collaboration with the FDA and other authorities to implement ongoing improved testing, sanitation and procedure enhancements"
* "Dole has recently been contacted by the Department of Justice in connection with its own investigation" Source text (bit.ly/1SzM2RA)
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: