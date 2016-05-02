BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
May 1 Bind Therapeutics Inc :
* Lists assets in $10 million to $50 million range, liabilities in $10 million to $ 50 million range
* Undertakes chapter 11 reorganization
Source (1.usa.gov/1Z1CjEb)
* Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan