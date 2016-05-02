BRIEF-Chinanet Online Holdings reports Q1 loss per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Chinanet Online Holdings reports first quarter 2017 financial results
May 2 Basler AG :
* Q1 incoming orders: 23.5 million euros (previous year: 21.0 million euros, +12 pct)
* Q1 EBIT: 2.4 million euros (previous year: 3.2 million euros, -25 pct)
* For 2016, company continues to plan within a sales corridor of 90 - 92 million euros at an EBT margin between 9 - 10 pct
* Q1 sales: 22.4 million euros (previous year: 22.3 million euros)
* Q1 pre-tax result: 2.2 million euros (previous year: 3.0 million euros, -27 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMZriR) Further company coverage: