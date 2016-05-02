May 2 Basler AG :

* Q1 incoming orders: 23.5 million euros (previous year: 21.0 million euros, +12 pct)

* Q1 EBIT: 2.4 million euros (previous year: 3.2 million euros, -25 pct)

* For 2016, company continues to plan within a sales corridor of 90 - 92 million euros at an EBT margin between 9 - 10 pct

* Q1 sales: 22.4 million euros (previous year: 22.3 million euros)

* Q1 pre-tax result: 2.2 million euros (previous year: 3.0 million euros, -27 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)