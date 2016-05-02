May 2 Bioinvent International Ab
* BioInvent, Oncurious NV and NMTRC initiating Phase I/IIa
study with TB-403 for the treatment of medulloblastoma
* Study will evaluate the safety and tolerability,
and explore the preliminary efficacy, of TB-403 for the
treatment of relapsed or refractory medulloblastoma, a rare,
life-threatening brain tumor that mainly affects children
* Says treatment with TB-403 in pre-clinical models for
medulloblastoma has demonstrated beneficial effects on tumor
growth and survival.
* Says TB-403 has been shown to have a favorable safety
profile in previous clinical trials in healthy volunteers and
adult patients with various types of solid tumors
* The drug candidate TB-403 is jointly owned by BioInvent
and the Belgian biopharma company Oncurious NV
