BRIEF-Interworld Digital says CEO Rachit Garg tendered resignation
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMZriR) Further company coverage:
May 2 RNTS Media NV :
* Announces divestment of Bigstar Global Ltd
* Divestment to group of private investors led by Jonathan Kim and BSG'S CEO Hyounghoon Han for a purchase price of up to $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KIEV, May 16 Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular online firms on Tuesday, saying it wanted to guard against cyber attacks, and the Kremlin threatened retaliation.