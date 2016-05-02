May 2 Gimv NV :

* Gimv invests approximately 10 million euros ($11.47 million) in Arplas Systems, a Dutch supplier of welding technology for sheet metal applications

* Gimv acquires a majority stake, next to management who will remain shareholder Source text: bit.ly/1rqE8jv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8722 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)