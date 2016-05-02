RPT-UPDATE 1-Hong Kong, China regulators approve "Bond Connect" scheme
* HKMA, PBOC approve infrastructure providers to work on scheme
May 2 MTG AB
* Says CTC Media announces cash consideration
* Says CTC will pay out USD 2.05 per share to its shareholders
* Says holds 60,008,800 CTC Media shares and will therefore receive usd 123.0 million in cash, and thereafter retain no interest in the company or its operations
* Says CTC Media anticipates that the transaction will close by the middle of May
* Says cash proceeds will be used to reduce MTG's borrowing levels, and fund the ongoing development of the Group's digital video entertainment businesses
* Says the transaction would give rise to a total negative non-cash impact of SEK 1.1 billion in the `net income from discontinued operations' line of the Group's quarterly results income statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* HKMA, PBOC approve infrastructure providers to work on scheme
* March quarter net loss 5.92 billion rupees versus net loss of 8.98 billion rupees year ago