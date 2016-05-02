May 2 Valora Holding AG :

* Successfully placed a Schuldschein issue of 72 million euros ($82.55 million) as of April 29, 2016

* Transaction refinances variable portion of existing Schuldscheindarlehen (150 million euros)

* Transaction refinances variable portion of existing Schuldscheindarlehen (150 million euros)

* Entire proceeds of this transaction will be directed towards replacing variable portion of existing Schuldscheindarlehen of 150 million euros ($1 = 0.8722 euros)