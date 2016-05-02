BRIEF-H&R Block says Thomas Gerke will receive base salary that would equal $950,000 annually
May 2 Valora Holding AG :
* Successfully placed a Schuldschein issue of 72 million euros ($82.55 million) as of April 29, 2016
* Transaction refinances variable portion of existing Schuldscheindarlehen (150 million euros)
* Entire proceeds of this transaction will be directed towards replacing variable portion of existing Schuldscheindarlehen of 150 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8722 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Raises full-yr EPS forecast on share repurchases (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)