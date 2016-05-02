BRIEF-Interworld Digital says CEO Rachit Garg tendered resignation
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMZriR) Further company coverage:
May 2 Zeeland Oyj :
* Lays off 8 people in Helsinki
* Will write one-off costs of 0.15 million euros ($171,930.00) in Q2 results due to restructuring Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8724 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
KIEV, May 16 Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular online firms on Tuesday, saying it wanted to guard against cyber attacks, and the Kremlin threatened retaliation.