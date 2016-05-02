May 2 Conwert Immobilien Invest SE :

* Has purchased a residential property portfolio in Germany, purchase price is approximately 46 million euros ($52.73 million)

* Closing of transaction and full-scale integration of newly acquired properties should take place in Q3 of 2016

* Acquisition will lead to an increase in Conwert core residential portfolio of around 5 percent to 22,500 units, with group's entire portfolio rising to around 28,500 units