BRIEF-Interworld Digital says CEO Rachit Garg tendered resignation
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMZriR) Further company coverage:
May 2 NetEnt Publ AB :
* Says last day of trading including the right to redemption shares is May 3
* Says shares will be split into seven new shares (through a split 7:1), one of which will be a redemption share
* Says each redemption share will be automatically redeemed at SEK 8.00 in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIEV, May 16 Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular online firms on Tuesday, saying it wanted to guard against cyber attacks, and the Kremlin threatened retaliation.