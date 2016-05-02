BRIEF-Interworld Digital says CEO Rachit Garg tendered resignation
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMZriR) Further company coverage:
May 2 Koninklijke KPN Nv :
* KPN Ventures, the venturing arm of KPN, has invested in DUTCH cyber security company EclecticIQ, as part of 5.5 million euros series a investment round Source text: bit.ly/24hBiPf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KIEV, May 16 Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular online firms on Tuesday, saying it wanted to guard against cyber attacks, and the Kremlin threatened retaliation.