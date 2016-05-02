BRIEF-Interworld Digital says CEO Rachit Garg tendered resignation
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMZriR) Further company coverage:
May 2 North Media A/S :
* North Media Aviser has sold a number of editions of Søndagsavisen and its equity interest in A/S Vestsjællandske Distriktsblade for a total selling price of 41.75 million Danish crowns ($6.42 million) to Sjællandske Medier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4982 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
KIEV, May 16 Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular online firms on Tuesday, saying it wanted to guard against cyber attacks, and the Kremlin threatened retaliation.