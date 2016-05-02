May 2 North Media A/S :

* North Media Aviser has sold a number of editions of Søndagsavisen and its equity interest in A/S Vestsjællandske Distriktsblade for a total selling price of 41.75 million Danish crowns ($6.42 million) to Sjællandske Medier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4982 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)