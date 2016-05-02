BRIEF-X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
May 2
* Ferrari NV is set to appoint chairman Sergio Marchionne to replace Amedeo Felisa as Chief Executive Officer - Bloomberg, citing sources
Source text: (bloom.bg/1TpjXZE)
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar)
May 16 Nomura Asset Management UK Ltd said it hired Jon Nash as business development director in a newly created role.