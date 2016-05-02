BRIEF-X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
May 2 MQ Holding :
* MQ completes acquisition of retail-clothing company Joy
* The acquisition, with purchase price SEK 38.5 million, was announced on 17 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
May 16 Nomura Asset Management UK Ltd said it hired Jon Nash as business development director in a newly created role.