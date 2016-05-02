BRIEF-H&R Block says Thomas Gerke will receive base salary that would equal $950,000 annually
* H&R Block Inc - Thomas Gerke will receive a base salary amount that would equal $950,000 annually, effective June 1, 2017 - sec filing
May 2 Baltika As :
* April consolidated sales revenue from continued operations up 3.0 percent versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Raises full-yr EPS forecast on share repurchases (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)