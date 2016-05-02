May 2 bet-at-home.com AG :

* Q1 gross betting and gaming revenue increased by 6.4 percent to 30.3 million euros ($34.75 million)

* EBITDA amounted to 7.5 million euros (Q1 2015: 9.6 million euros) in Q1 of 2016

* In first three months of 2016 financial year, EBIT amounted to 7.3 million euros, thus 2.0 million euros down year-on-year (Q1 2015: 9.3 million euros)

* Assumes that if regulatory and fiscal environment remains unchanged, gross gaming revenue will increase by 10 percent and reach level of 134.0 million euros in 2016 financial year

* For fiscal year 2016, management board expects from a current perspective an EBITDA at level of about 30.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8720 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)