BRIEF-X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
May 2 Nordic American Tanker Ltd :
* Nordic American Tankers Limited acquiring four crude oil Suezmax tankers increasing fleet of NAT from 26 to 30 vessels in one transaction
* Says expects vessels to be delivered during May, June and July 2016
* Aggregate price is $106 million
May 16 Nomura Asset Management UK Ltd said it hired Jon Nash as business development director in a newly created role.