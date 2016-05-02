May 2 L E Lundbergforetagen publ AB :

* An agreement has been signed with D. Carnegie & Co. concerning the sale of all investment properties in Katrineholm

* The buyer will take possession of the properties on May 2, 2016

* The divestment will be implemented in the form of a company with an underlying property value of 532 million Swedish crowns ($66.53 million) Source text: bit.ly/1VGJovY

($1 = 7.9969 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)