BRIEF-X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
May 2 BIND Therapeutics Inc
* BIND Therapeutics initiates voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection proceeding
* Company does not anticipate disruption to ongoing operations and financing activities
* Intends to continue to manage and operate its business under jurisdiction of bankruptcy court
* Alternatives to be explored in review process may include raising additional capital, strategic collaboration with 1 or more parties
* Alternatives to be explored in may include licensing, sale or divestiture of some, or all, of proprietary technologies
* Through the process, expect to be able to maintain ongoing financing activities
* "current cash and assets exceed loan amount, and we are current on our regularly scheduled repayment obligations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
May 16 Nomura Asset Management UK Ltd said it hired Jon Nash as business development director in a newly created role.