May 2 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc

* Plans to consolidate three of bank's branches as part of a branch network optimization strategy

* Bank's seal Beach branch and Point Loma branch in San Diego are expected to be closed on July 29, 2016

* Bank also expects to close Smoke Tree branch in Palm Springs on August 5, 2016

* Expects to incur a pre-tax charge of about $200,000 during Q3 of 2016 related to branch consolidations

* Projected savings are anticipated to be approximately $800,000 per year on a pre-tax basis