BRIEF-X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
May 2 Halyard Health Inc
* Rejects 60 minutes allegations regarding safety of MICROCOOL gowns
* Responds to 60 minutes recently aired story regarding Halyard Health's MICROCOOL gowns that is rehashing of class action lawsuit filed in 2014
* Says "the story included no new information, but left false impression that gowns pose a safety risk"
* "strongly believes in efficacy and safety of MICROCOOL gowns and strongly disagrees with allegations raised in litigation"
* Stands behind all of its products, including its MICROCOOL gowns, which account for approximately 3 percent of Halyard Health's global sales
* "documented complaint rate concerning alleged incidents of strikethrough with gowns is fewer than one in 1 million gowns sold"
May 16 Nomura Asset Management UK Ltd said it hired Jon Nash as business development director in a newly created role.