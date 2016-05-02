UPDATE 1-Merck KGaA considers making divisions legally separate subsidiaries
* Aim would be to enhance running of diversified operations (Adds detail, rationale, spokesman)
May 2 CenterState Banks Inc
* On April 28, 2016, board elected Jennifer Idell as company's chief financial officer effective June 1, 2016
* Idell replaces James Antal who is scheduled to retire on December 2, 2016
* JLT Specialty USA announces appointment of Gabe Levitt as executive vice president