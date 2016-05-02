BRIEF-X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
May 2 Siteone Landscape Supply Inc
* Sees initial public offering price per share will be between $20.00 and $22.00 -sec filing
* Says 10 million shares of common stock are being sold in ipo Source text: (1.usa.gov/1rMOJWd) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
May 16 Nomura Asset Management UK Ltd said it hired Jon Nash as business development director in a newly created role.