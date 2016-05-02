BRIEF-X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration
May 2 Baker Hughes Inc
* Announces plans to buy back $1.5 billion of shares
* Says company is evaluating broader structural changes to further significantly reduce costs
* "taking immediate steps to remove significant costs that were retained in compliance with former merger agreement"
* Says company intends to refinance its $2.5 billion credit facility, which expires in September 2016
* To improve return on invested capital has decided to retain a "selective footprint" in its U.S. onshore pressure pumping business
* Initial phase of cost reduction efforts is expected to result in $500 million of annualized savings by end of 2016
* Announces plans to buy back $1.5 billion of shares and $1 billion of debt with $3.5 billion merger breakup fee
* "evaluating broader structural changes to further significantly reduce costs and improve efficiency"
May 16 Nomura Asset Management UK Ltd said it hired Jon Nash as business development director in a newly created role.