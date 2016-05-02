May 2 Sterling Construction Company Inc :

* Backlog at march 31, 2016 of $854 million was up 12% from december 31, 2015

* Q1 revenues were $126.6 million compared to $117.7 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.37

* Remain confident will be within range of revenue and earnings guidance that we offered in last earnings report for 2016