BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories reports updates to oncology business
May 16 Charles River Laboratories International Inc:
May 2 Immunicum AB :
* Applies for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm main market
* First day of trading in Immunicum's shares on First North Premier will be May 4, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Charles River Laboratories International Inc:
* Adaptimmune announces initiation of study to evaluate spear t-cell therapy targeting mage-a4 in multiple solid tumors