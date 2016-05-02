BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Abeona Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent business highlights
May 2 Endo International Plc
* Endo announces u.s. District court ruling upholding opana er intellectual property
* u.s. District court issued order confirming court's prior injunction against manufacture/sale of generic version of opana er offered by actavis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Abeona Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent business highlights
* Says postponed indefinitely planned sale of its Divide County, North Dakota assets