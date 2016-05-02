BRIEF-Natures Sunshine Products receives direct selling license from China's ministry of commerce
* Natures Sunshine Products Inc - announced that it has received its direct selling license from MOFCOM, China's ministry of commerce.
(Corrects headline to "will not operate 13 Airbus H225 model helicopters registered in U.K. until further notice" from "on April 29 accident occurred with an Airbus helicopters ec225lp resulting in a crash in Norway")
May 2 Bristow Group Inc :
* On April 29 accident occurred with an Airbus helicopters EC225LP operated by another helicopter co, resulting in a crash in Norway
* Cause of accident is not yet known and is under investigation by authorities in Norway - SEC Filing
* Thirteen fatalities were reported in accident
* Aircraft was carrying eleven passengers and two crew members at time of accident
* Company will not be operating a fifth H225 model aircraft in Norway until further notice
* Has also suspended operations of six of its nine H225 model aircraft in Australia
* "It is too early to determine whether accident will have a material impact on company"
* Company will not be operating a total of thirteen H225 model aircraft registered in United Kingdom until further notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Natures Sunshine Products Inc - announced that it has received its direct selling license from MOFCOM, China's ministry of commerce.
* H & R Block Inc - president and chief executive officer Bill Cobb will retire from company and H&R Block board of directors effective July 31, 2017