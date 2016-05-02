BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Abeona Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent business highlights
May 2 Dynex Power Inc
* Dynex power announces a delay in filing its annual financial statements for 2015
* Based on its current expectations, dynex anticipates that annual filings will be filed by middle of may 2016
* Audit of its annual financial statements is not yet complete.
* Dynex anticipates that annual filings will be filed by middle of may 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Abeona Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent business highlights
* Says postponed indefinitely planned sale of its Divide County, North Dakota assets