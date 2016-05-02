May 2 Dynex Power Inc

* Dynex power announces a delay in filing its annual financial statements for 2015

* Based on its current expectations, dynex anticipates that annual filings will be filed by middle of may 2016

* Audit of its annual financial statements is not yet complete.

* Dynex anticipates that annual filings will be filed by middle of may 2016