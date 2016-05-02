BRIEF-Natures Sunshine Products receives direct selling license from China's ministry of commerce
* Natures Sunshine Products Inc - announced that it has received its direct selling license from MOFCOM, China's ministry of commerce.
May 2 Boeing Co
* Fourth and final test airplane will make its first flight in coming weeks
* Boeing 737 max makes first international journey for flight testing
* Flight testing for 737 max is on schedule with three test airplanes having completed more than 100 flights combined
* Program remains on track for first delivery in q3 of 2017.
* H & R Block Inc - president and chief executive officer Bill Cobb will retire from company and H&R Block board of directors effective July 31, 2017