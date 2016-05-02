May 2 Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd

* Lenders agreed to forbear from exercising their enforcement rights arising from failure of Connacher to pay principal

* Second forbearance agreement extends forbearance period until May 16, 2016

* Entered into a second forbearance agreement in respect of us$153.8 million of loans