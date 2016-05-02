BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Abeona Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent business highlights
May 2 Baker Hughes Inc :
* Baker Hughes says in first three months of 2016, initiated workforce reduction that will result in elimination of about 2,000 more positions worldwide
* Baker Hughes says in first three months of 2016, initiated workforce reduction that will result in elimination of about 2,000 more positions worldwide

* Recorded a charge for severance expense of $47 million to account for layoffs in Q1
* Says postponed indefinitely planned sale of its Divide County, North Dakota assets