BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
May 2 Nephrogenex Inc
* Nephrogenex, inc. Commences voluntary chapter 11 proceeding; seeks to initiate sale process under section 363
* Anticipates that it will seek approval by court of appropriate bidding and sale procedures in early weeks of its chapter 11 case
* Retained investment banking firm of cassel salpeter & co., llc, for anticipated sale of assets under section 363 of bankruptcy code
* Cole schotz p.c. Is serving as company's legal advisor for bankruptcy proceedings
* Anticipates that it will seek approval by court of appropriate bidding and sale procedures in early weeks of its chapter 11 case Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan