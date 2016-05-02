BRIEF-Natures Sunshine Products receives direct selling license from China's ministry of commerce
* Natures Sunshine Products Inc - announced that it has received its direct selling license from MOFCOM, China's ministry of commerce.
May 2 Gnc Holdings Inc
* Says review will include potential sale of company
* Review will also include thorough evaluation of co's current operating plan, alternatives such as accelerated refranchising strategies, capital structure
* Says co is in early stages of a broad review
* Commences strategic and financial review
* Gnc holdings says board is working with goldman, sachs as financial advisor and wachtell, lipton, rosen & katz as legal advisor to assist in process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* H & R Block Inc - president and chief executive officer Bill Cobb will retire from company and H&R Block board of directors effective July 31, 2017