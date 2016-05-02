May 2 Gnc Holdings Inc

* Says review will include potential sale of company

* Review will also include thorough evaluation of co's current operating plan, alternatives such as accelerated refranchising strategies, capital structure

* Says co is in early stages of a broad review

* Commences strategic and financial review

* Gnc holdings says board is working with goldman, sachs as financial advisor and wachtell, lipton, rosen & katz as legal advisor to assist in process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)