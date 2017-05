May 2 Allianz

* Says in property and casualty insurance, the combined ratio improved to 93.3 (94.6) percent in Q1

* Says in Asset Management, third party assets under management fell to 1,242 billion euros at end-Q1 versus 1,276 billion euros at end-2015

* Allianz says in life and health insurance, the new business margin rose to 2.5 (1.5) percent for the first quarter of 2016 Source text: here Further company coverage: