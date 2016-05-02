May 2 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

* Has shipped an initial order of contrave tablets to kwang dong pharmaceutical company, ltd.

* Korean ministry of food and drug safety has approved contrave monotherapy for weight management in overweight or obese adult patients

* Shipment and a subsequent firm order from kwang dong for later in 2016 have a combined value to orexigen of about $5.9 million