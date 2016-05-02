BRIEF-Natures Sunshine Products receives direct selling license from China's ministry of commerce
* Natures Sunshine Products Inc - announced that it has received its direct selling license from MOFCOM, China's ministry of commerce.
May 2 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc
* Has shipped an initial order of contrave tablets to kwang dong pharmaceutical company, ltd.
* Korean ministry of food and drug safety has approved contrave monotherapy for weight management in overweight or obese adult patients
* Shipment and a subsequent firm order from kwang dong for later in 2016 have a combined value to orexigen of about $5.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* H & R Block Inc - president and chief executive officer Bill Cobb will retire from company and H&R Block board of directors effective July 31, 2017