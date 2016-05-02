BRIEF-Natures Sunshine Products receives direct selling license from China's ministry of commerce
* Natures Sunshine Products Inc - announced that it has received its direct selling license from MOFCOM, China's ministry of commerce.
May 2 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd
* Ultrapetrol announces discussion of extension of forbearance agreements with lenders
* In on-going negotiations with lenders to extend existing forbearance agreements, which expired april 30 through may 31
* Co believes that it has sufficient liquidity to fully fund all aspects of its operations and to conduct business as usual
* H & R Block Inc - president and chief executive officer Bill Cobb will retire from company and H&R Block board of directors effective July 31, 2017