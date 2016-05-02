May 2 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd

* Ultrapetrol announces discussion of extension of forbearance agreements with lenders

* In on-going negotiations with lenders to extend existing forbearance agreements, which expired april 30 through may 31

* Co believes that it has sufficient liquidity to fully fund all aspects of its operations and to conduct business as usual