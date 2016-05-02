BRIEF-Natures Sunshine Products receives direct selling license from China's ministry of commerce
* Natures Sunshine Products Inc - announced that it has received its direct selling license from MOFCOM, China's ministry of commerce.
May 2 Biotie Therapies Corp :
* Final results of the subsequent offer period of Acorda's tender offer for all securities in Biotie
* 38.4 million shares and 58,121 American Depositary Shares (ADSs)were tendered during subsequent offer period
* Together with other equity interests tendered in tender offer during initial offer period, about 97.36 percent of all shares and votes were tendered
* H & R Block Inc - president and chief executive officer Bill Cobb will retire from company and H&R Block board of directors effective July 31, 2017