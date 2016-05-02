May 2 Biotie Therapies Corp :

* Final results of the subsequent offer period of Acorda's tender offer for all securities in Biotie

* 38.4 million shares and 58,121 American Depositary Shares (ADSs)were tendered during subsequent offer period

* Together with other equity interests tendered in tender offer during initial offer period, about 97.36 percent of all shares and votes were tendered

