May 2 American Airlines Group :

* On April 29, American Airlines Inc and American Airlines Group Inc entered into a credit and guaranty agreement

* Credit agreement provides for a $1 billion term loan facility and a revolving credit facility that may be established in future

* Proceeds of term loan facility used to repay about $588 million in remaining principal - SEC Filing