May 2 Helmerich And Payne Inc :

* In international land operations, expects quarterly revenue rates will be down by 3 percent in Q3

* As of today, in international land operations, co has 14 rigs generating revenue rates, 24 remain idle - conf call

* Says "wouldn't be surprised to see rigs going back to work in the fourth quarter" - conf call

* "We don't expect to build new rigs anytime soon" - conf call