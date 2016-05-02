BRIEF-Cardiome names Justin Renz CFO
* Says Justin Renz joins Cardiome as its new chief financial officer
May 2 Polski Bank Komorek Macierzystych SA (PBKM) :
* FY 2015 net profit 8.7 million zlotys ($2.3 million) versus 9.4 million zlotys year on year
* FY 2015 revenue 104.8 million zlotys versus 85.0 million zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8133 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Justin Renz joins Cardiome as its new chief financial officer
* Enters distribution and promotion agreement with two subsidiaries of Eli Lilly and co for distribution and promotion of insulin products