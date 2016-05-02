BRIEF-Larq Q1 net profit at 2.0 mln zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 791,374 ZLOTYS VERSUS 823,632 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 2 Softing AG :
* Q1 revenue rose to 17.9 million euros ($20.61 million) (previous year: 17.3 million euros)
* Q1 orders on hand remained strong at 9.7 million euros (previous year: 9.2 million euros)
* Expects Q2 to be stronger than Q1
* Confirms previous forecast for 2016
* Q1 operating EBIT fell to 0.8 million euros (previous year: 1.4 million euros)
* In Automotive segment, will realize a number of extensive product and project deliveries in coming weeks
* In Automotive segment, will realize a number of extensive product and project deliveries in coming weeks
* Most revenue in 2016 will again be generated in third and fourth quarters
* Redknee announces proposed transaction in furtherance of its strategic plan