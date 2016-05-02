May 2 Onxeo SA :

* Revenues for Q1 of 2016 totaled 782,000 euros ($900,473), compared with 918,000 euros in Q1 of 2015

* Q1 2016 recurring revenues were roughly flat compared to q1 2015 (755,000 euros compared with 761,000 euros in Q1 of 2015)

* As of March 31, 2016, consolidated cash position amounted to 24.4 million euros, in line with expectations

* Current cash position is sufficient to fund development into second half of 2017