BRIEF-Cardiome names Justin Renz CFO
* Says Justin Renz joins Cardiome as its new chief financial officer
May 2 Onxeo SA :
* Revenues for Q1 of 2016 totaled 782,000 euros ($900,473), compared with 918,000 euros in Q1 of 2015
* Q1 2016 recurring revenues were roughly flat compared to q1 2015 (755,000 euros compared with 761,000 euros in Q1 of 2015)
* As of March 31, 2016, consolidated cash position amounted to 24.4 million euros, in line with expectations
* Current cash position is sufficient to fund development into second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8684 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Enters distribution and promotion agreement with two subsidiaries of Eli Lilly and co for distribution and promotion of insulin products