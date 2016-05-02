May 2 Sprint Corp :

* Sprint announces wireless lifeline services partnership with i-wireless

* Has entered into an agreement with i-wireless LLC

* Entity will operate under name i-wireless and will be led by i-wireless founder and CEO Paul Mcaleese

* Will own 70 percent of business, with i-wireless owning remaining 30 percent

* Partnership will merge Sprint's assurance wireless and i-wireless' access wireless into one entity

* Says transaction is subject to review by federal communications commission and other regulatory approvals