BRIEF-Larq Q1 net profit at 2.0 mln zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 791,374 ZLOTYS VERSUS 823,632 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 2 Soitec SA :
* Raises 76.5 million euros ($88.2 million) in capital increases reserved for Bpifrance Participations, CEA Investissement et NSIG Sunrise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8678 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Redknee announces proposed transaction in furtherance of its strategic plan