BRIEF-Larq Q1 net profit at 2.0 mln zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 791,374 ZLOTYS VERSUS 823,632 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 2 Karel Elektronik :
* Q1 revenue of 65.8 million lira ($23.49 million) versus 50.0 million lira year ago
* Q1 net profit of 8.4 million lira versus loss of 5.1 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 2.8014 liras)
* Redknee announces proposed transaction in furtherance of its strategic plan