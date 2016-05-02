May 2 (Reuters) -

* New York Attorney General Schneiderman announces $306 million national settlement with Olympus Corporation

* Settlement with Olympus to resolve allegations that Olympus paid illegal kickbacks to healthcare providers

* National settlement is $306 million, with New York Medicaid Program receiving over $7.7 million dollars in damages Source text - on.ny.gov/1Z3EiYo (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)