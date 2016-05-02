BRIEF-Cardiome names Justin Renz CFO
* Says Justin Renz joins Cardiome as its new chief financial officer
May 2 (Reuters) -
* New York Attorney General Schneiderman announces $306 million national settlement with Olympus Corporation
* Settlement with Olympus to resolve allegations that Olympus paid illegal kickbacks to healthcare providers
* National settlement is $306 million, with New York Medicaid Program receiving over $7.7 million dollars in damages Source text - on.ny.gov/1Z3EiYo (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says Justin Renz joins Cardiome as its new chief financial officer
* Enters distribution and promotion agreement with two subsidiaries of Eli Lilly and co for distribution and promotion of insulin products