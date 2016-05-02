BRIEF-Lilis Energy provides year-to-date operations and corporate update
* Lilis energy provides year-to-date operations and corporate update
May 2 Moody's:
* Moody's continues Baker Hughes' and Halliburton's reviews for downgrade
* Expects to conclude rating reviews by early June following reassessment of companies' standalone financial and operating performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Command security - received award of a four-year contract to provide physical security services for a web services segment of a major online retailer